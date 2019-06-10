Home

James "Jim" McGarvey

James "Jim" McGarvey Obituary
James McGarvey “Jim” on June 7, 2019, age 59 of Newark, formerly of Brookhaven. Son of the late James C. & Mary McGarvey. Survivors: Cherished father of Danielle McGarvey, Kevin McGarvey. Also survived by his brother Charles “Chuck” Mcgarvey, Patricia (Pete). Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his gathering Friday 10am-12:45pm at the Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Service : 1pm in our main chapel. Interment will be private . Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Jim’s name can be made to Brookhaven Basketball P.O. Box 951 Brookhaven, Pa. 19015 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 11, 2019
