James McLaughlin

James J. McLaughlin, 81, of Newtown Square, PA, a kind and fair-minded man, passed away on June 12, 2020. He’ll be forever and sadly missed by his family and friends! Survived by his wife Carol (Braun), daughter Debby McLaughlin, nephew/son Frank J. Braun, sister-in-law Janet McLaughlin, brother-in-law Charles Brodeur, and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Mary (Dwyer) and James, sister Rosemary Brodeur, and brother Gene McLaughlin. Jim graduated from St. Thomas More High School (1957). He enlisted in the US Marine Corps (Res) (1958) and served 6 years. In 1983, he was President of the Upper Darby Rotary Club. He also was elected and served several years on the Upper Darby School Board in 1986. Jim was always willing to serve his community. After he retired he did amateur acting (Showcase) at The Hedgerow Theatre. He took acting lessons at the theatre when he was 18 years old. He enjoyed playing tennis at Llanerch Country Club. He was a true sports fan, lucky to enjoy season tickets to the Eagles and 76ers for many years. Jim organized and played touch football mostly with fellow Rotarians around 1984. Oh what fun! For the record, Jim was a huge fan of Frank Sinatra. If you wish, a donation in Jim’s memory to St. Thomas More Alumni Assoc. (STMAA), PO Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 11:00 AM-12:00 Noon Thursday, June 18, 2020 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA followed by his Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon. The McLaughlin family requests that all attendees please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.