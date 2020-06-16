As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I have many great memories with Mr. Bakey-my first softball coach in Glenolden throughout the rest of his life. Your smile was infectious! You treated us just like Your own. I will miss seeing you at Scott and Jens-especially the Thanksgiving football game! Thank you for always seeing the good in us-even when it was hard at times. Love you Mr Bakey and May you Rest In Peace. Gone but never forgotten

Sis Tucker

Friend