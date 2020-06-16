James Michael Bakey, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, age 72, of Springfield, PA died peacefully at home on June 12, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. James was the first child born to Edward and Mary Bakey on February 24, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA. James was raised in Norwood, PA and attended St. Gabriel’s primary school in Norwood and was a proud 1966 graduate of Saint James Catholic High School. James was a very proud veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as an Air Traffic Controller and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. James enjoyed a successful career as a computer analyst for the Scott Paper Company, Reliance Insurance Company and Blue Cross where he retired from in 2016. Jim was a light. He was warm and genuine and made everyone around him feel welcome and loved. Jim had a strong moral compass and was kind to all. His smile and fun personality made him loved by so many. Even in the toughest of times, he maintained an exceptional positive spirit. Jim was an avid reader. He loved to debate current events and loved a good-spirited argument. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with family including his siblings. Jim loved going to the Atlantic City Air Show, watching Penn State Football and was an avid Eagles fan who loved telling jokes and making everyone around him smile. His positive spirit and smile made the world a better place. As a child Jim played sports through the Glenolden Youth Club and he continued his involvement by coaching with the Glenolden Youth Club and Prospect Park Termites. He will be remembered as a patient coach who taught the love of the game. Jim married Linda, the love of his life in 1975. In addition to Linda Lee (nee Toland), he is survived by his beloved children, Jennifer Sterling (Scott) and Matthew Bakey (Natalie), grandchildren AJ Sterling, Hailey Sterling and Vera Bakey, beloved siblings Martin Bakey (Pat), Dennis Bakey (Ann), Edward Bakey (Kathy), Gerald Bakey (Joanne), Mary Reuther (Tom) and Joseph Bakey (MaryBeth), aunts and uncles Louise Holmes, Fred and Margaret Serino, Gerald and MaryLou Sheehan and Louise Sheehan, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Jim was predeceased by his beloved parents Edward and Mary Bakey (nee Sheehan). Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday after 11:30 am in the church of St. Francis of Assisi, Saxer Ave., Springfield, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to, woundedwarriorproject.org Jim’s warm presence will be very missed, but his beautiful spirit will forever live on in our hearts.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.