James O. "Jimmy" McCaffrey
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James ”Jimmy” O. McCaffrey passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 from COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Jimmy was born on September 10, 1941 in County Cavan, Ireland. He was the son of the late Patrick and Katie (Martin). Jimmy emigrated to the United States in 1965, where he spent his early years as a waiter at The Vesper Club and later in life worked for Swell Bubble Factory, McDonald’s and Sutton Terrace. Jimmy was a very hard worker who loved spending his free time with his family and friends. He loved going to the Irish balls with his friends and dancing with his wife Maryann. Jimmy was loved by everyone that he knew. Jimmy truly was one of a kind. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife Maryann of 40 years. Jimmy is survived by his son Sean (Nicole); Stepchildren Donna and Matthew; along with many nieces and nephews, 6 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Jimmy is also survived by his siblings and cousins in Ireland, Hughie (Rose), Breege, Bridie, Jetty, Kathleen and Theresa. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved