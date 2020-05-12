James ”Jimmy” O. McCaffrey passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 from COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Jimmy was born on September 10, 1941 in County Cavan, Ireland. He was the son of the late Patrick and Katie (Martin). Jimmy emigrated to the United States in 1965, where he spent his early years as a waiter at The Vesper Club and later in life worked for Swell Bubble Factory, McDonald’s and Sutton Terrace. Jimmy was a very hard worker who loved spending his free time with his family and friends. He loved going to the Irish balls with his friends and dancing with his wife Maryann. Jimmy was loved by everyone that he knew. Jimmy truly was one of a kind. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife Maryann of 40 years. Jimmy is survived by his son Sean (Nicole); Stepchildren Donna and Matthew; along with many nieces and nephews, 6 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Jimmy is also survived by his siblings and cousins in Ireland, Hughie (Rose), Breege, Bridie, Jetty, Kathleen and Theresa. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private.



