1960-2019 James P. Trefz, 59, of Bainbridge, PA died suddenly April 5, 2019 at home. Born in Darby, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Regina R. Thompson Trefz. James was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1979 and was employed by Hackman & Sons Home Improvements. He was a former member of the Church of St. Madeline, enjoyed skiing, fishing, Septembers in Sea Isle and annual family Thanksgiving trips, but most important was his children. James was the father of James and Rachel Trefz; brother of Paul J. Trefz, Jr. (Betsyann), Janet R. Trefz Curran, Bernard P. (Mary), Robert M. (Dorothy), Christopher J. and Edward P. “Ted” Trefz (Marie); also, many nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-9 PM Wed., April 10, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Thursday at the Church of Saint Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA. Burial: Private Memorial gifts to Ashley Treatment, 800 Tydings Ln, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2019