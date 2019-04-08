Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for James Trefz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Trefz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James P. Trefz Obituary
1960-2019 James P. Trefz, 59, of Bainbridge, PA died suddenly April 5, 2019 at home. Born in Darby, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Regina R. Thompson Trefz. James was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1979 and was employed by Hackman & Sons Home Improvements. He was a former member of the Church of St. Madeline, enjoyed skiing, fishing, Septembers in Sea Isle and annual family Thanksgiving trips, but most important was his children. James was the father of James and Rachel Trefz; brother of Paul J. Trefz, Jr. (Betsyann), Janet R. Trefz Curran, Bernard P. (Mary), Robert M. (Dorothy), Christopher J. and Edward P. “Ted” Trefz (Marie); also, many nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-9 PM Wed., April 10, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Thursday at the Church of Saint Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA. Burial: Private Memorial gifts to Ashley Treatment, 800 Tydings Ln, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now