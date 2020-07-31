James R. Brant, Jr., 92 of Upper Chichester, PA, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Jim was born in Marcus Hook and raised in Linwood, PA, and worked as a maintenance supervisor at the Sun Oil Company for 35 years until his retirement in 1985. He spent his summers at Broadkill Beach, DE, and enjoyed fishing, carpentry work, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was the son of the late James R., Sr. and Elizabeth Simpson Brant, and husband of the late Doris Abel Brant. Survivors: His children: Terry Karpovich (Pete), James Brant III (Jean), and Nancy Persch (Rick); grandchildren: Kelly Ahern, Craig Karpovich, Allison Williams, Ashley Selmasska, Michael Persch, and Matthew Persch; and great grandchildren: Alexis, Ryan, Cayden, Quinn, Tanner, Charlotte, Evan, and Jacob. Funeral Service: Private. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com