James R. Flick, Esq., age 75, a longtime resident of Wallingford, PA, died on November 4, 2019. Born and raised in Folcroft, Jim was a graduate of Eddystone High School’s class of 1962. He obtained his B.S. in Finance from Penn State University (1966), where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return from service, he attended Temple Law School and graduated in 1971 with his J.D. Jim was a partner in his law firm, Hughey, Flick & Catania based in Media, PA. He served as General Counsel for Delaware County Community College for over 20 years after serving as Trustee for an additional 20 years. An active member of the Wallingford community, Jim was a member of Wallingford Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Chester Pike Rotary, Springfield Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania, and a Shriner. An avid golfer and longtime member of Springhaven Golf Club, Jim served as Club President for several years. He was an avid fan of Penn State Athletics. Along with golf, Jim loved skiing, scuba-diving, hunting, fishing and boating. The man of nine lives, under the are of Dr. Edith Mitchell, Jim successfully battled six rounds of cancer over a twenty year time frame. His ability to keep on working and golfing through each health challenge was truly exemplary, and those around him really don’t know how he toughed it out for as long and as many times as he did. And then, with little warning, his body opted for a quick, clean exit. He was a great storyteller (whether you wanted them or not), often sharing tales of his own heroism and cleverness from his youth, his fraternity life and his army days. He was always able to laugh at himself and make other people laugh with him. He served as sage counsel for his family and community on many matters of the law as well as of life. He was the not-so-quiet rock of our extended family. Jim was the beloved husband of Pasqualyn (Pat) Flick and father of James R. Flick Jr. (Deborah) and Cheryl Flick (Evin Levey). He especially loved being a grandfather to Adam John Levey, Eleanor Anna Levey and Naomi E. Flick. He was extremely close to his siblings Karen Salerno and Charles Flick, his eight nieces, his grand dog, and his extended family, especially the Kriders. There will be a viewing 6-8 PM Thursday evening at the Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home. 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Friday morning at The Wallingford Presbyterian Church. 110 E. Brookhaven Rd. Wallingford, PA. Friends may call Friday morning at 10:00 - 11:00 AM before the service. Burial will follow at The Media Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made “In Memory of James Flick” to: Delaware County Community College Educational Fund, 901 S. Media Line Rd., Media, PA 19063 or the Edith P. Mitchell MD Colorectal Cancer Research Fund, c/o Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th St, Ste 600, Phila, PA 19107. Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth St., Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 8, 2019