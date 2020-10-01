1/1
James R. MacCrone Sr.
James R. MacCrone, Sr., 89 of Elkton, MD, died Wednesday September 23, 2020 at his home. Born in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Marlin and the late Caroline (Yetzi) MacCrone. Jim resided in Rutledge before moving to Elkton 32 years ago. He served nine years in the U.S. Navy Reserves, was a past member of the Rutledge Fire Co. and former Justice of the Peace. Jim worked for the Philadelphia Electric Company for 40 years before retiring in 1989. He enjoyed gardening, boating, going on cruises and caring for his dogs. Predeceased by his wife Margaret “Peggy” (nee Steele) MacCrone. He is survived by four sons: James R. MacCrone, Jr, David (Carol) MacCrone, Kenneth (Deborah) MacCrone and Michael C. MacCrone. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Graveside services will be 11am Thursday October 8,2020 at Edgewood Memorial Park 325 Baltimore Pike Glen Mills, PA 19342. Friends of the family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be sent to the American Heart Assoc. 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Edgewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
