James Robert Hopely, Jr., 82 of Egg Harbor Twp. NJ, formerly of Aldan, PA passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Gilpert) Hopely; loving father of Kenneth (Terri), Elizabeth (Bob), Brian (Danielle) and the late James Hopely, III; devoted grandfather of Missy, Kenneth Jr., Amanda, Ava, Nadia, Natalie and Johnny, and great grandfather of Hope, Parker, Gavin and Carson. Brother of Joan (John) Dougherty, Lorraine (Dan) Ahearn and the late Nancy and Marie. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 9:30am St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave. Primos, PA 19018 and to his Funeral Mass Tuesday 11am in the Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019