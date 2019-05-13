|
James Robert Myers “Jim”, of Aston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 12, 2019. Jim served in the Army as a Military Police Officer. Survivors: Devoted husband of Karen (nee Zeiss). Loving father of Jimmy (Denise) Myers, John (Lisa) Myers, Maryann (Tom) Uhl, Joe (Margaret) Myers, Nicole (Mark) Possenti, and Jeff (Chelsea) Crabb. Also survived by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and brother Raymond (Marge) Myers, Ruth (Joe) Lankelis also many nieces & nephews. Viewing: Thurs. eve 6-8pm at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home 3260 Concord Rd. in Aston. Funeral: Fri. 9-10:15 in the funeral home followed by his Service at 10:30 am in our main chapel. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019