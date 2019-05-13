Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Resources
More Obituaries for James Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert "Jim" Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Robert "Jim" Myers Obituary
James Robert Myers “Jim”, of Aston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 12, 2019. Jim served in the Army as a Military Police Officer. Survivors: Devoted husband of Karen (nee Zeiss). Loving father of Jimmy (Denise) Myers, John (Lisa) Myers, Maryann (Tom) Uhl, Joe (Margaret) Myers, Nicole (Mark) Possenti, and Jeff (Chelsea) Crabb. Also survived by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and brother Raymond (Marge) Myers, Ruth (Joe) Lankelis also many nieces & nephews. Viewing: Thurs. eve 6-8pm at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home 3260 Concord Rd. in Aston. Funeral: Fri. 9-10:15 in the funeral home followed by his Service at 10:30 am in our main chapel. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
Download Now