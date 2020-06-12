James Robert Ryan Sr.
James Robert Ryan, Sr., age 83, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on June 11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Francis and Helen Ryan (nee Hayden). James was a graduate of St. Joseph University where he received his Master’s Degree in Accounting. He was employed as a Cost Accountant for Certainteed. James is survived by his loving children Christine Klynen (Kurt) Tracy deCerchio (Lou), Sean Ryan (Trish), James R. Ryan, Jr. (Dana), Courtney Ryan, Matthew Ryan (Carrie) and Caitlin Ryan Lawrence (Kevin). He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his brothers Larry Ryan (Joyce) and Frank Ryan. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Tuesday, June 16, 2020 10:00-10:30 AM in St. Laurence Lower Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences@donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
