James S. "Goose" Rowles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. Rowles, Jr. “Goose”, age 83 of Lewes, DE, formerly of Eddystone, PA, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Harrison House, Georgetown, DE. Jim was born in Eddystone, PA, and was a graduate of Eddystone High School, Class of 1954. Jim was employed at Belmont Iron Works, Eddystone, PA, Crozer Chester Medical Center, Upland, PA, and also he was the Eddystone Borough Tax Collector. Jim was a 33rd Degree Mason and a Life Member (65 Years) of Eddystone Fire Department. He was a member of the Eddystone United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed antiquing, attending auctions, the Mummers and baking his famous pies for family and friends at the holidays. Son of the late James S. Sr., and Mary (Knight) Rowles; Brother of the late Harold Rowles and Leonard Rowles; Nephew of the late Mary Carter and Dorothy (Clifford) Jensen Survivors: Brother and Sister-in-Law: Charles (Cuzzy) Rowles and Barbara Rowles, Sister-in-Law: Ruth Rowles, Seven Nieces and Nephews: Leonard Rowles, Charles Rowles, Jr. (Maryadele), Janet Dayhoff (Jim), Ronald Rowles, Debra Sitaras (Lou), Lee Anne Owens (Jaymie) and Mary Rowles-Lynch. Many Great and Great-Great nieces and nephews. Services and Interment are private. Memorial donations may be made to: Eddystone United Methodist Church, 731 Saville Avenue; Eddystone, PA 19022. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved