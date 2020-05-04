James S. Rowles, Jr. “Goose”, age 83 of Lewes, DE, formerly of Eddystone, PA, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Harrison House, Georgetown, DE. Jim was born in Eddystone, PA, and was a graduate of Eddystone High School, Class of 1954. Jim was employed at Belmont Iron Works, Eddystone, PA, Crozer Chester Medical Center, Upland, PA, and also he was the Eddystone Borough Tax Collector. Jim was a 33rd Degree Mason and a Life Member (65 Years) of Eddystone Fire Department. He was a member of the Eddystone United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed antiquing, attending auctions, the Mummers and baking his famous pies for family and friends at the holidays. Son of the late James S. Sr., and Mary (Knight) Rowles; Brother of the late Harold Rowles and Leonard Rowles; Nephew of the late Mary Carter and Dorothy (Clifford) Jensen Survivors: Brother and Sister-in-Law: Charles (Cuzzy) Rowles and Barbara Rowles, Sister-in-Law: Ruth Rowles, Seven Nieces and Nephews: Leonard Rowles, Charles Rowles, Jr. (Maryadele), Janet Dayhoff (Jim), Ronald Rowles, Debra Sitaras (Lou), Lee Anne Owens (Jaymie) and Mary Rowles-Lynch. Many Great and Great-Great nieces and nephews. Services and Interment are private. Memorial donations may be made to: Eddystone United Methodist Church, 731 Saville Avenue; Eddystone, PA 19022. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.