Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
1942-2019 James (Jim) Sullivan, 77, of Aston, died October 5, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late James John and Margaret Louise Lewis Sullivan and resided in Eddystone before moving to his late residence five years ago. Jim was a graduate of Nether Providence High School, class of 1960 and was employed as a Custodian for Ridley School District before retiring in 2009. Prior to his work at the school district, Jim was the Warehouse Manager for Ship-n-Shore in Aston where he worked for over twenty years. Jim played softball for Upland AC and bowled in the Ship-n-Shore Bowling league. He enjoyed the casinos and was an avid Philadelphia sport fan, but most important was his family and many friends. Jim was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Sandra L. German Sullivan, who died December 23, 2012; and his sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Martin and Joan Sullivan. He is survived by his children, Sandra L. Fisher (Gene) and James M. Sullivan (Annamarie Haley); his grandchildren, James M. Sullivan, Jr., Jason W. Sullivan, Amy E. Kaczmarczyk, Jennifer Chaski (John) and Robert Fisher (Lisa Gain); his great grandchildren, Kyle, Charlie and Hannah; and his brother, Tom Sullivan (Diane). A Philadelphia sports team themed Funeral Service: 10AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 8:30 AM. Burial: Glenwood Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019
