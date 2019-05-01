|
|
James C. Ulearey, of Aston and Frazer, PA, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 due to complications from cancer. He was a graduate of Sun Valley High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Jimmy worked as an electrician and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Ulearey and Melissa Ulearey (fiancée Esdra Munoz); three grandchildren; Brenda Bonaduce (former wife); two sisters, Eileen Falcone (Peter) and Kathryn Fisher (Edward); many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is being planned and burial is private. Memorial contributions may be made to www.leekpreserve.org.
Published in The Daily Times on May 2, 2019