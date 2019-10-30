|
James V. Palo, age 78 of Glen Mills, PA passed away on October 29, 2019 at Lankenau Hospital. Born to Joseph J. and Marie R. Backenstose Palo in Chester, PA, he has resided in Glen Mills since 1978, previously residing in Brookhaven. James owned and operated Palo Tire Service in Chester with his father. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era. Devoted to his faith, he was a member at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where he participated in the choir. He loved fishing, boating, and visiting the New Jersey shore. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time in the mountains. James was known for his selflessness and helping others. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters; Elizabeth J. Dougherty and Margaret Palo. Devoted to his family, James is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary M. Palo; his children: Susanne (Steve) Medvid, James Palo, Jason (Jessica) Palo, and Amy Palo; grandchildren: Caitlin, Austin, Julianna, and Jillian. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9-10:30AM at St Thomas Catholic Church, 340 Valleybrook Rd, Glen Mills followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment at St Thomas Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 31, 2019