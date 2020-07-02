James W. D’Anjolell, Sr., age 55, of Exton, formerly of West Chester & Broomall, PA, suddenly on June 30, 2020. Son of the late Elinore R. (nee Simcox). Survived by his loving wife Margaret (nee Penater); his son James W. Jr, and his daughter Ellie (Elinore) D’Anjolell, his beloved father Robert L. D’Anjolell Sr. and his wife MaryAnn, his brother Robert L. D’Anjolell Jr. (Carol), his sister Dana (Eric) Barshak, his sister-in-law Theresa Paynter, aunts, uncles, 4 nephews and 4 nieces. Relatives & Friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday Evening 5:00 P.M. -8:00 P.M. at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, 19008 and Funeral Mass Wednesday morning 11:00 A.M. at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Private. Due to COVID 19 all attendees will be required to wear a mask, observe social distancing, and restrain from physical contact. wwww.danjolell.com