James Joseph Welsh, Sr., “Pop Welshie” 83 of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pa he had lived in Newtown Square, Pa where he was known as Del Co’s favorite Bartender in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s before moving to Sea Isle over 30 years ago. Pop was the Owner of Welshie’s in Sea Isle for many years before his retirement. He was predeceased by his wives: Catherine Anne Welsh and Elsbeth Welsh, two sons, Stephen and Sean, a brother: William Welsh and grandson: David William Welsh. Surviving are his children: James J. (Susan Franklin) Welsh, Jr. of Sea Isle City, NJ, Janine Keifer of Darby, Pa, Brian (Michelle) Welsh of Springfield, Pa, Gregory K. Welsh of Broomall, Pa, Colleen CeCe Welsh of Newtown Square, Pa, Danielle Welsh of Lancaster, Pa and Tara Welsh-Welch of Newtown Square, Pa. Also surviving are a brother: David Welsh of Miami Beach, Fl, 22 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many friends in Del Co and Sea Isle. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 o’clock from St. Joseph’s R. C Church 44th Street at Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 9 o’clock until 10:45. Burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism, 422 Park Road, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 12, 2019