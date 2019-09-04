|
James William Lofland’s life spanned 97 years, during which time he served his country as a proud Marine during World War II, and enjoyed a long career as a precision machinist. James was born in Lincoln City, Delaware to Clarence and Minnie Lofland. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps within months of the country’s entry into World War II and served into December 1945. James was a Technical Staff Sergeant, specializing as an aviation machinist, and qualifying as a rifle sharpshooter. The Pacific campaign saw James serving in New Hebrides, Guadalcanal, Palau Island, Ulithi and in the strikes against Japan on Okinawa. Following the war, James settled in Boothwyn, PA taking his machinist interest and skill to the private sector, notably at American Viscose Company and then Scott Paper Company in Chester, PA. He retired from Scott in 1983 after 27 years of service. During his career and retirement, James enjoyed the gunsmith trade, creating finely machined sights for hunting rifles, restoring rifles and building many beautiful single shot rifles from scratch in his shop at home. James also traveled with his many friends over the years to Potter County, PA where they enjoyed archery as well as hunting with some of the many guns he built. James married Ruth Naomi Powell while on leave during the early months of his military service. Ruth predeceased James after 62 years of marriage. Recently, James had moved to Islesboro, ME, the home of his daughter Normajean Welldon and son-in-law Douglas Welldon, who survive him. James passed away peacefully at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast, ME. Graveside services, Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 1 PM to be held at Siloam United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3720 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130 or https://www.nationalww2museum.org/give Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com Local arrangements are with Pagano Funeral Home, Garnet Valley, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019