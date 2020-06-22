James Young Simpkins Senior “Little Jimmy from Lester”, passed away on June 20, 2020. Born November 11, 1933. Son of the late Lena and William Simpkins. Siblings (Deceased) Mary Fletcher and William Simpkins Jr. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Frances Simpkins (Bender). Father to Elizabeth Stewart (William) and James Simpkins (Beverly Keith) Grandfather “Poppop” to James Simpkins III (Jillian Flasher), Casey Simpkins (Briana LaVanture), Karianna Simpkins, Allie Stewart, and the late Karlee Stewart. Little Jimmy moved from the Grays Ferry area of Philadelphia to Lester at the age of 7 years old. He grew up hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle around Tinicum Township. He served in the United States Navy and was a masonic member of Richmond lodge #230. He was a member of the Tinicum Township Fathers and Sons Association, where he coached baseball, football, street hockey, and was also a bus driver for the youth sports teams. He worked at Westinghouse as a pipefitter for 32 years and was a member of local 107 union, where he served as a shop steward. After that he worked at the Radison hotel in town as a shuttle driver. In his retirement he enjoyed golfing, spending time at Holly Lake campground, sharing old stories with friends at the Barbershop, and cheering on his grandkids at every sports game. He was a devoted husband and proud father, grandfather and soon to be great grandfather. Jimmy was known for his sense of humor, wild stories from his teenage years, and his love for his community. He had a deep love for his country and had a widespread knowledge of American history that he loved to pass along to others. He was an avid fan of Philadelphia sports and enjoyed spending his nights at the ballpark with his son and grandsons. His family will be holding a private ceremony in his memory. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Make A Wish foundation (www.wish.org) on his behalf.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.