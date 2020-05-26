Jane A. Klekotka
(1925-2020) Jane A. Klekotka, 95, a longtime resident of Milmont Park died on May 23, 2020. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Francis (Frank) and Josephine Litwa Rzasa. Jane was last employed as a secretary at Rita Ann Distributors in Chester for 23 years, retiring in 1990 and previously worked at Sears in Chester. She was a graduate of St. Hedwig Catholic Grade School and Chester High School, class of 1943 and was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church. Jane loved walking and traveling but most important was her devotion to her family. Jane was the wife of the late Peter J. Klekotka, her husband of 71 years, who died in 2019 and sister of the late Victoria, Louise, John, Sophie, Edward, Helen, Stella, Frank and Stanley. She is survived by her children, Peter J. Klekotka (Eileen M.), Nancy J. Picarello (James F.) and Ronald P. Klekotka (Robin); grandson Jason Klekotka and great grandson Ashton Klekotka. Funeral Mass and burial will be private. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
