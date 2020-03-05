|
|
Jane Bessinger Jordan, 91, of Springfield, PA passed away on March 4, 2020 surrounded by her husband and family at her home. Jane was born and raised in Chester, PA. She attended Saint Hedwig’s Church and Elementary School. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Moylan class of 1946. She was an avid reader and writer. Jane is the author of a book about Chester, “Lot’s Wife,” several one act plays, and a short book of poems. She loved being a member of Saint Dorothy’s Church Community. Jane’s deep faith and generous soul inspired generations of family, friends and neighbors. Her beautiful and creative spirit will be missed. Jane is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald F. Jordan. Both were residents of Springfield for 65 years. She is survived by her son Donald Jordan, Jr., Dr. Janine Jordan (Dr. Thomas Mueller), Danielle Jordan O’Neil (William O’Neil), Marcella Jordan Trowern (Steven Trowern), 15 grandchildren and her sister, Diane M. Bessinger. Her daughters, Mary Therese Jordan and Dr. Andrea Jordan (Jerry Hogan) are deceased. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Dorothy’s Church, Drexel Hill, PA at 11:30 on Monday, March 9, 2020. Visitation will precede mass at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur at www.sndden.org Arr: Ruffenach Funeral Home, Drexel Hill, PA
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2020