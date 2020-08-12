1/1
Jane E. Carl Dobson
Jane E. Carl Dobson, 89, of Aston died August 4, 2020. Born in Sunbury, PA, she was daughter of the late Jacob Lester and Alice May Lehman Carl. Jane was a member of The Church of St. Joseph. Jane was Cub Scout Pack Leader and served as a commissioner for Boys Scouts of America for many years. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Dobson; her son David Dobson and sister Ann Owens. She is survived by her children; JoAnn Harley (John), Kathy Sturgill (late John), Joseph M. Dobson (Ann Marie) and Susan J. Dobson (David Horevay), also grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic services were held privately. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
