Jane E. Carl Dobson, 89, of Aston died August 4, 2020. Born in Sunbury, PA, she was daughter of the late Jacob Lester and Alice May Lehman Carl. Jane was a member of The Church of St. Joseph. Jane was Cub Scout Pack Leader and served as a commissioner for Boys Scouts of America for many years. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Dobson; her son David Dobson and sister Ann Owens. She is survived by her children; JoAnn Harley (John), Kathy Sturgill (late John), Joseph M. Dobson (Ann Marie) and Susan J. Dobson (David Horevay), also grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic services were held privately.