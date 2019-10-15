Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Jane Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Elizabeth Ward

Jane Elizabeth Ward Obituary
1931-2019 Jane Elizabeth Ward, 88, of Glenolden, PA went home to be with her Lord & Savior on October 11, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived and adored by her daughters Ann Reid (Jimmy), Jane Riggin (George), Jacqueline Moyer (Kurt), Jill Grande (Joe); 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and brother Elhanen Mast (Barbara). Jane was predeceased by her son Bruce Ward; grandson Luke, and brother Robert Mast. Jane found great joy in spending time with her family. She was a member of Faith Community Church where she enjoyed her bible studies. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 5pm at Faith Community Church, 3515 Edgemont Ave., Brookhaven, PA where family and friends may call from 4-5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Main Line Hospice.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019
