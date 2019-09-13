|
1927 - 2019 Jane Helen Kenney Klingerman Quirk, 92, of Sharon Hill, PA finished her earthly journey on September 7, 2019. Jane was born on June 28, 1927, in Philadelphia, PA, the youngest daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Kenney. She was predeceased by siblings, Margaret McSweeney, Joseph Kenney, and Eleanor McNamee. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Linda and Thomas Repsher, George and Darlene Klingerman, Glenn and Dawn Klingerman and Barbara and Dennis Perkins; and grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers gifts can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, act.alc.org Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019