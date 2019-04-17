|
Jane K. Watkins, age 95, of Brookhaven, PA passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 at Naamans Creek Country Manor. Born in Chester, PA, Jane was a longtime resident of Brookhaven, PA, recently residing at Glen Mills Senior Living. A homemaker, Jane enjoyed gardening, caring for her home and the company of her dogs. In addition to her parents, John H. and Mabel Boulden Kurfis, Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Watkins who passed in 2008 and 4 siblings, Margaret Berry, Mabel Forbes, John H. Kurfis and Edward Kurfis. She is survived by 2 daughters, Susan (Thomas Sr.) DiAntonio and Robin (Bruce) Farrington; 4 grandchildren, Thomas (Bridget) DiAntonio Jr., Joseph (Christine) DiAntonio, Leslie (Wayne) Maury and Jessica (Andy) Kelly and 6 great grandchildren, Joseph, Kya, Senna and Brienna DiAntonio, Noah Maury and Drew Kelly. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by Funeral Services at 11AM. Interment, Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to the Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2019