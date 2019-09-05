|
Jane M. Rippel (nee Reilly), age 91, of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA died September 2, 2019 at home. Jane was born in Philadelphia on August 1, 1928. She graduated from Overbrook High School and was a very talented dancer in her youth. She had to take a trolley and a bus to get to her dance lessons but she never missed one. She also spent time in her teenage years as a counselor at Camp Happy in Philadelphia. Jane was known throughout Delaware County (PA) as a hard working waitress. She worked at Donutland on Baltimore Pike for many years, (she usually had the early shift, which she hated since she was never a morning person!). After Donutland, she also worked at the Providence Ale House, the Alpine Inn, and later at Green’s Restaurant in Morton. She made numerous friends over the years and stayed in touch with many of them after she retired. Jane enjoyed long, relaxing baths and watching QVC. She especially loved any of the kitchen related segments, as well as all of the Irish specials. The QVC Christmas in July programs were a must. She knew the names of all of the hosts as well as the names of their spouses and children. She even got to speak on the air one time which was a huge thrill for her. Jane was a big fan of the Philadelphia Mummers Parade but the string bands were her particular favorite. Her grandfather, John F. Towers, was the first captain of the Trilby String Band, which was the earliest string band to march down Broad Street. Jane enjoyed cooking and hosted many Sunday family dinners. She always made way too much so she could be sure everyone had leftovers to take home. She was always the organizer of the annual Christmas cookie baking extravaganza and made sure there were plenty of cookies for everyone - including family, friends, the neighbors, the letter carrier, etc. Even after she retired and moved to California, the small kitchen in her apartment was always overflowing with goodies she wanted to share with whomever walked in the door. Jane was proud to be Irish and was her usual feisty self until the end. Most of all, Jane was devoted to her family. She was proud of her children, but never afraid to let her opinion be known if she didn’t agree with something they were doing. She adored her grandchildren and was certain none of them could do anything wrong - ever. Her greatest loves were her great-grandchildren. She treasured every single one of them and took great pride in each of their accomplishments. Jane is survived by her son Jim (Barbara) Andrews of Barrington, NJ; her daughter Linda Rippel of Redondo Beach, CA; and her daughter Robin (Harry) Shank of Seal Beach, CA. She is also survived by four grandchildren - Jean (Tom) Vogler of Haddon Heights, NJ; Jim (Jaime) Andrews of Berkeley Heights, NJ; Andrew (Kristen) Shank of Redondo Beach, CA; and Holly (Marty) Gast of Henderson, NV. Finally, Jane is survived by her beloved great-grandchildren - Hunter, Colin, Vivian, James, Alana, and Avery, as well as her beloved niece, Betty Rippel of Chesterbrook, PA. At Jane’s request there will be no services.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 6, 2019