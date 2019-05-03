|
|
Jane Marie Pfeiffer (nee: Neiman) of Media, PA passed away at home on May 2, 2019 at the age of 90. Jane is predeceased by her loving husband Carl and devoted daughter Cheryl. She is survived by her children; Carl Alan (Mary Ellen), Cathy and Carol. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, May 7, 2019 10:00 am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Published in The Daily Times on May 4, 2019