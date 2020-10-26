Jane McCoy, age 73, of Boothwyn, passed away on October 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Jane was raised in Havertown and Darby and was a graduate of Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School. She was employed by PECO, Penn Delco School District, and Our Lady of Angels Convent. In her free time, Jane loved to go to Harrah’s Casino and spend hours at the slot machines. She also enjoyed her trips to Kohls, spending time with her Grandchildren, and spending time with her best friend, Vivi. Jane’s no-nonsense ways, love of True Menthol cigarettes, and coffee talk with friends and family over the years brought so much joy and endless laughs. She was loved deeply and will be missed dearly by all. Jane was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Aston, PA. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Bridget Pangoras. Survivors: Her Loving Husband: Frank McCoy. Children: Bridget, Meaghen, and Brian. Siblings: Maureen Simkiss, Lorraine Robinson, and Deborah Laverty. Grandchildren: Vivian and Julian Holliday, and Madeline and Jack McCoy. Visitation: Friday, October 30, 2020, from 9:30-10:15am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3255 Concord Rd, Aston, PA 19014. Memorial Mass: Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com