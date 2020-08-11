1/1
Jane Moore (Beeby) Umstead
Jane Moore (Beeby) Umstead died of natural causes on August 6th, 2020 at the age of 99. Born in West Philadelphia, she spent her childhood in Audubon, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Alice (Moore) Beeby. Beloved wife of Lawrence “Monk” Umstead (deceased). Her presence will be forever missed by daughters: Sandy (Boyle), Sally (Johnson) and Elizabeth “Betsy” (Doherty) and her husband Joseph. Grandchildren: Andrew Boyle, Christopher Boyle (deceased), Carly (Johnson) Moore, and Laura (Doherty) Reggiannini, along with three Great-Grandchildren, including Santino Joseph Reggiannini, born this year. Lawrence (1942) and Jane (1941) graduated from West Chester State College (University). They married in 1943. Lawrence and Jane settled in Media-Upper Providence in 1952. Jane was a Teacher and Administrator in the Rose Tree Media School District from 1957 until her retirement in 1978. After retirement she spent many years as a substitute teacher, an aide at Stay and Play, and traveling. She was a two time honoree of the School Service Award. Jane was involved in the PSEA, NEA, Colonial Club and The American Legion. Jane was a book committee member of the publication of “A LAND OF PROVIDENCE AND ITS PEOPLE” published in 1999. She was a founding member of Reformation Lutheran Church serving as a Sunday School Teacher, Altar Guild volunteer and Vacation Bible School enthusiast. In 2007 Jane moved to Lima Estates and led an active life with her old friends and many new friends. Services will be privately held. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Samaritan Fund of Lima Estates, 411 N. Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
