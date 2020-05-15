Jane R. Fryckberg, 93, of West Chester (formerly of Glenolden and “The Meadows”, section of Southwest Philadelphia), passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. Jane was born on October 26, 1926 in Philadelphia to the late John and Helen (Galka) Ryback. Jane was a 1944 graduate of John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia and an active member of St. George’s Catholic Church in Glenolden. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, ladies’ nights with her card club, crocheting, watching Philadelphia sports, and shopping for the latest fashions. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jane devoted her life to helping others and bore a strong influence on her grandchildren’s lives. Her memory will continue to do the same. Jane is survived by her children, Janie Matchica, Harry A. Fryckberg (Lynn), and Karen Rossano; her grandchildren, Kristin Kiesling (Kevin), Stratton Matchica (Angela), Anthony Rossano, Ryan Matchica, Jennie Meltzer (Matthew), Harry B. Fryckberg and Richard Rossano; four great grandchildren; her brother, Stanley Ryback (Margaret); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry A. Fryckberg; sister Josephine Bulsak (John); brother Lawrence Ryback (Alice); and sons-in-law, Stratton Matchica and Ronald Rossano. A service celebrating her life will be announced when restrictions on gatherings have been lifted. A private Christian burial will be held at 10 AM, Monday, May 18 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation arthritis.org. Arrangements are at the direction of Cavanagh Funeral Home in Norwood.
Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.