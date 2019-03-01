|
Jane V. Waters (nee Garton), age 87, longtime resident of Glenolden, Pa. went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jane grew up in Southwest Philadelphia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a humble, kind and gentle person who found great joy in the simple things in life and touched countless lives through her love. Jane was predeceased by her son, Bruce K. Young; husband, William J. Young, Jr.; husband, Robert J. Waters; brother, William S. Garton; and her parents, William B. and Jennie V. Garton. Her survivors include, children, William J. Young, III (Linda), Janie Crocco (Mark), Bob Waters (Amy); 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was a lifelong lover of animals, and will be surely missed by her faithful granddog and companion Gizmo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Sunday March 03, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by her Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Cavanagh Funeral Home located 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, Pa 19074. Interment will be private. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations would be appreciated to the Lung Cancer Alliance at P.O. Box 418372, Boston, MA 02241-8372 or lungcanceralliance.org.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2019