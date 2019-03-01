Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Interment
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane V. (Garton) Waters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane V. (Garton) Waters Obituary
Jane V. Waters (nee Garton), age 87, longtime resident of Glenolden, Pa. went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jane grew up in Southwest Philadelphia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a humble, kind and gentle person who found great joy in the simple things in life and touched countless lives through her love. Jane was predeceased by her son, Bruce K. Young; husband, William J. Young, Jr.; husband, Robert J. Waters; brother, William S. Garton; and her parents, William B. and Jennie V. Garton. Her survivors include, children, William J. Young, III (Linda), Janie Crocco (Mark), Bob Waters (Amy); 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was a lifelong lover of animals, and will be surely missed by her faithful granddog and companion Gizmo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Sunday March 03, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by her Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Cavanagh Funeral Home located 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, Pa 19074. Interment will be private. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations would be appreciated to the Lung Cancer Alliance at P.O. Box 418372, Boston, MA 02241-8372 or lungcanceralliance.org.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now