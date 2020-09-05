1/
Jane Valori
Jane “Jean” Deans (nee McCuaig) of Media, Pa passed away Thursday September 3, 2020. Jean was predeceased by her husband Louis and brother David M. McQuaig, Jr. Jean is survived by her daughters: DeeAnn Castanie (Darryl), Rebekah Valori, & Jane Bruns (Gary), her grandchildren: Ablaza, J.J., Frank, Emily & Shalee, great grandchildren: Duke, Jade, Ciara, Helayna & Lilliana. Family and friends may call 10 to 10:45 AM followed by her memorial service at 11 AM, Saturday September 12 in the funeral Home of John Stretch, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown, Pa. 19083. Interment is private. All attendees are to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Stretch Funeral Home
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stretch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
