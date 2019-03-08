|
Janet E. Burns, age 83 and a long time resident of Collingdale, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019. A graduate of Collingdale High School Class of 1954, Janet retired in 2014 from the University of Pennsylvania where she worked for over 40 years in the Department of Mathematics. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Collingdale for 56 years. Janet was a former Den Mother of Cub Scout Troop 288. She is predeceased by her husband Frederick H. Burns, Sr., and her son Frederick H. Burns, Jr., her parents Bill and Betty Partridge, and sister Dolores Mattus. Survivors: Loving mother of William (Pat), Kenneth (Kathy), Paul (Mary), and daughter in law Peggy Burns; grandmother of Fred III, Kenny, Jimmy, Brittany, Katie, Elizabeth, Kevin, Kelly, Paul Jr., Tim, Kris, Kerri, and Emily; great grandmother of Aubrey; dear sister of Nancy J. Bellantine. Funeral Service: 11AM on Friday, March 15, at First Baptist Church of Collingdale, 814 Andrews Ave Collingdale, PA. 19023 Viewing: 6-8 PM, Thursday at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, and 10-11 AM, Friday at the church. Burial: Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Collingdale Memorial Fund, 814 Andrews Ave., Collingdale, PA 19023
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 11, 2019