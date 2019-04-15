|
|
Janet Falo, 62, of Upper Darby, passed peacefully on April 12, 2019 with her daughter by her side. She is survived by her two children, Lauren Raja & Joseph O’Brien; her granddaughter, Ava, whom she was legal guardian to, and her four brothers: Joseph, Robert, Anthony, and Michael. Janet worked for Main Line Health as a payment analyst for 35 years where she was loved and respected. Janet’s humor, authenticity, intelligence, and love for children and animals were her superpowers. She will be missed and forever loved. A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, April 19, 1:00 PM @ Pica’s in Upper Darby. All family and friends encouraged to attend and share a story of a time Janet made you smile!
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2019