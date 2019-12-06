|
|
Janet Gallo (nee Torrieri), Age 85, of Havertown, PA, on December 3rd, 2019. Survived by her loving daughter Lisa M. Dougherty, and her cherished sister Bea Weaver. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence R. Gallo; precious daughter of the late Josephine (nee Balestra) and Nicholas Torrieri, and devoted sister of the late Joanne Kielbasa. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Wednesday, December 11th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM, at Sacred Heart Manoa Church, 110 N. Manoa Rd., Havertown, PA 19083. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 7, 2019