Janet H. (Schloffer) Smith, 79 a long time resident of Lansdowne passed away on June 14, 2020. Janet was born in Allentown to the late Stephen and Helen Schloffer. She was a graduate of Northampton Area Joint High School and Pierce Business College in Philadelphia. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was very strong, independent and would never admit if she needed help. Janet was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Drexel Hill and the Polish American Women’s Auxiliary of Clifton Heights. She worked at General Electric for many years and played on their softball team as a pitcher. The team went on to win numerous championships. She left General Electric to stay at home and raise her two kids. Once they got older, she went to work at 3B Transportation in Lansdowne until 2018 before retiring. She enjoyed going places and traveling, playing shuffleboard and bowling, watching sports, spending time with her friends at the Polish American Club in Clifton Heights and most of all spending time with her grandkids and watching them grow. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Predeceased by her husband, James E. Smith Sr. and son, James E. Smith Jr. Survived by her daughter, Kimberly A (George) Kontaras; grandchildren, Louis and Pamela Kontaras. Visitation: Friday, 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church 316 E. Broadway Avenue Clifton Heights Funeral Mass : Friday, 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Church Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
