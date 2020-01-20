|
|
Janet M. Kuders, age 74 of Garnet Valley, PA passed away on January 18, 2020 at home. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she resided for the past 12 years in Bethel Twp., previously residing 34 years in Concord Twp. After raising her children, Janet worked as an administrative assistant for CUNA Mutual Group for 7 years retiring in 2006. She graduated from West Catholic High School class of 1963 and she enjoyed painting, reading going to the movies, cooking and baking, but most of all attending all her children and grandchildren sporting events. Janet is preceded in death by her mother, Joan Monroe Park and is survived by her husband of 54 years, Frank P. Kuders, 5 children, Frank (Shranita) Kuders, Stacie (Bruce) Hendrixson, Janet Marie Kuders, Michael (Mandy) Kuders and Steven (Patti) Kuders, 8 siblings, 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday 6:00-8:00PM at Pagano Funeral Home and Wednesday 9:00-9:45AM at St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Road, Chadds Ford, PA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM. Interment S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 20, 2020