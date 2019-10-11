Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Nativity BVM Church
30 E. Franklin St.
Media, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity BVM Church
30 E. Franklin St.
Media, PA
Janet M. Mahan


1957 - 2019
Janet M. Mahan Obituary
1957-2019 Janet M. Mahan, age 62, of Media, Pa, died suddenly at home on October 9, 2019. Born in Champaign, Illinois, Janet graduated from Upper Darby High School. She worked as an administrative assistant. She is predeceased by her father Roy Webb; brother Roy Webb, and son Sean Mahan. Survived by her partner Mark Bauserman; sons Ken Mahan and Jamie Clark; mother Anne Ernandes, and sister Mary Ann McGonigle; 5 Grandchildren. Relatives and Friends may call Wednesday October 16, from 9:45-10:45 am in Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St. Media. Mass at 11am. Interment St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019
