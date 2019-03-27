|
1936-2019 Janet M. McDonough Hammet, 82, of Ridley Park died March 22, 2019 at her son and daughter-in-law’s home. Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Kathryn Simmons McDonough and resided in Kennett Square before moving to her late residence in 1980. Janet was a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington, DE, class of 1954 and attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a Courtesy Bus Driver for Hertz at the Philadelphia Airport for 12 years before retiring in 2002. Janet was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church where she sang in the choir. Janet served on the Ridley Park Recreation Board and the Junior Board at Taylor Hospital. She was a member of the Friends of Ridley Park Library, the Ridley Park Seniors and the School House Center. Janet participated in the Senior Games and proudly won many medals. She volunteered at Taylor Hospital and enjoyed knitting, reading and quilting, but most important was her family, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter. Janet was predeceased by her brothers, James McDonough and Waldron C. McDonough. She was the wife of Fredrick E. Hammet, her husband of 38 years; mother of James Cooper (Molly), Margaret A. Yannuzzi (Late Thomas), William H. Cooper, III (Lisa) and Thomas A. Cooper (Amy); stepmother of Evelyn Hammet, Cynthia Lindsay (Ed) and Judith Kelly; also survived by five grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Visitation: 7:00-9:00 PM Tuesday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078 and 8:45-9:45 AM Wednesday at church. Burial: Cathedral Cemetery – Wilmington, DE Memorial gifts may be made to Nothing Down Foundation, www.nothingdown.org, in the name of Sidney Gelman or PO BOX 696, Northfield, NJ 08225 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2019