Janet Marie Ranieri, 66, passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 7, 1954 to the late Michael and Janet (LaCava) Narducci. Janet is survived by her loving spouse of 45 years, Joseph Ranieri; two daughters, Jaclyn Albany (William), Jessica Ranieri; Son, Joseph Ranieri; two grandsons, Billy and Joey Albany; Sister, Michele Caesar (Richard); several nieces and nephews. She was a second mother, “Momma R”, to many friends and family members who she cared for like they were her own. A memorial service will be held at a later date in PA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CVFC Ambulance Fund Po Box 331 Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com
