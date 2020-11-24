Janet V. Korb of Boothwyn passed away at her home on Sunday, November 22nd. She is survived by her husband, Donald Korb. Daughters, Susan Hagan, Beth Suloff, Heather Musgrave, and Stephanie Childers; 5 siblings; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Friends and family are invited to her funeral service on Saturday, November 28th at 10:30am at Restoration Presbyterian Church in Boothwyn. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30am in church. COVID capacity limits and masking requirements will be in effect. For further memorialization visit www.jwardfuneralhome.com