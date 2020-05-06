Janice Carol Landau
Janice Carol Landau, age 77, of Aston, PA, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, and raised in Glenolden, PA, she was the daughter of the late Almira and Francis “Kingie” Papale. She has lived in Aston, PA, for the past 40 years. Janice was a 1960 graduate of Interboro High School where she was the proud Head Majorette in the Marching Band. She later attended West Chester State Teacher’s College (now known as West Chester University) and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Upon graduation from West Chester she returned to her hometown of Glenolden to teach for nearly 4 decades at The Glenolden Elementary School where she was revered by parents & students alike. Upon retirement from teaching she enjoyed spending time gardening and dancing. She loved to crochet as well as design and make stained glass lamps and Christmas ornaments. She is survived by her brother Vince, two sons, Brad and Kirk, as well as her daughter-in-law Carrie and three grandchildren Kylie, Chase, and Cole. A private funeral service and burial was held at Arlington Cemetery in Upper Darby where her mother and father were laid to rest. The service will be held virtually through Zoom, please check MCGFH.com for Zoom Service Information.


Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
