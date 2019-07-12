|
|
Janice Grzywacz, 72, passed away July 11, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital after a long illness. She is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Edward Grzywacz; her sister Sharon Mahjohbian; and her 2 nephews Micah and Christopher. Memorial service Tuesday 11am at the Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Tuesday 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial private. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 13, 2019