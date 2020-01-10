Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Janice M. Hamilton, 62, of Rogersville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully and suddenly in her home on January 5, 2020. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Constance (Stead) Hamilton. A memorial service will be held January 18, 2020 at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church of Rogersville. Donations in Janice’s honor may be made to First United Methodist Church of Rogersville or Habitat for Humanity. Full obituary can be found at https:/christiansells.com/obituaries/Janice-Hamilton-6
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020
