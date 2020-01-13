|
1930-2020 Janice R. Skinner Curren, 89, of Ridley Park died January 11, 2020 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in Woodbury, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Maude Madora Fees Skinner and resided at her late residence for 47 years. Janice was a graduate of Woodbury High School, class of 1947 and was employed as an Executive Secretary for Royal Globe Insurance Co. She was a member of Christ Church and the Ridley Park Seniors. Janice volunteered at Taylor Hospital, enjoyed traveling, the beach, bingo, cards, cryptograms, crossword puzzles and reading. She was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed testing her knowledge when watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, but most important was her family. She was the loving wife of the late Donald F. Curren, her husband of 28 years, who died April 13, 2000; and was the last of the Skinner siblings. Janice was the mother of Beverly A. Volikas (Ray), Lisa M. Eckenrode (James) and Donnetta J. Curren-Cook (David); grandmother of Tina DiIenno (Mike), Tara Galiano (Joe), Stephanie, Jennifer and Kimberly Eckenrode and Donovan Curren-Cook; great grandmother of Valerie, Lucas, Isabella, Logan, Michael, Lilliana and Elizabeth; and aunt of Roberta Locke (Tom). Visitation: 9-10:15 AM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial Rite and Eucharist: 11:00 AM Thursday at Christ Church, 104 Navin St., Ridley Park, PA. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the above church of the Ridley Park Seniors. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020