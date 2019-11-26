Home

The Christian Church of Chester
308 W 3rd St
Chester, PA 19013
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christian Church of Chester
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Church of Chester
308 W. 3rd Street
Jaquel Reynolds Stanford


1996 - 2019
Jaquel Reynolds Stanford Obituary
1996 – 2019 Jaquel Reynolds Stanford went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019. He is survived by his Father: Bruce (Cheri) Reynolds of Aston. Mother: Ebony Stanford of Chester. Brother: Jaquon Stanford of Chester, 5 Aunts: Stacy Moten, Tamika Reynolds Carr, Nicole (Jequell) Bailey, Kristel (John) Harris, Unique Stanford all of Chester. 2 Uncles: Reggie Hodson and Donte Stanford of Chester. His Grandmother: Cleora Stanford of Chester. Grandfathers: Bruce (Donna) Armstrong of Chester and Reggie Hudson of Phila. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Elizabeth Reynolds in 2018. Funeral services will be held Monday December 2, 2019 11am at Christian Church of Chester, 308 W. 3rd Street. Viewing is from 9-11am. Interment will be private. Arrangements: Talbert Funeral Parlor www.talbertfp.com 610-872-5876
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2019
