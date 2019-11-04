|
Jaydee Williams Miller, 84, of Media Pennsylvania died peacefully at home October 31, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was born July 19, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Hugh G. Miller and Margaret J. Newsome. He met Katherine Elmers Lord while living in Washington, DC and they were married July 31, 1965. Jay received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from University of Minnesota in 1960 and his master’s degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University. In 1969 Jay founded Pyromet, Inc. based in Aston, PA. He retired in 1996 and formed Alchemet, Inc. in Wallingford, PA, a pressure manufacturer for superconductors. Jay was a serial entrepreneur and inventor and holds a patent in silver refining techniques. He was a co-founder of the Classical Music Society of Moylan. Jay is preceded in death by his beloved wife Katherine Lord Miller. He is survived by his children: Alex Miller and Margaret Lord Martsching and Margaret’s husband Bradley Martsching. His six grandchildren, Rachel, Jack and Ainsley Miller, and Hayden, Zachary and Madeline Martsching, affectionately remember him, and the time they spent together. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Chip Lord, his wife Beth Haas, and their daughter Sophia Zamudio-Haas. A viewing will be held at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media PA 19063 on Saturday November 9th at 10:00am with a family eulogy at 11:00am. The family welcomes all of Jay’s friends to join them in celebrating his life. He will be cremated and placed alongside his loving wife of 52 years Katherine in Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum in Cincinnati, Ohio. A special thanks to the caretakers from Home Instead who enabled him to remain at home despite illness and disability. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2019