Jean A. Hauslein, 86 of Bryn Mawr, PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away on August 31, 2019. Jean was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Upper Darby. She graduated from Upper Darby High School and went to work as a book keeper for the Pennsylvania Company Bank in Philadelphia. Jean was an active member of Springfield Baptist Church where she volunteered in the library and nursery. She enjoyed ceramics and reading. Always active in her community, she worked the polls on Election Day, visited the sick, and was an active member of the AARP and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Springfield Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Her legacy will be her devotion to her family and the many happy memories she fostered. She was the daughter of Frances (nee Jahn) and wife of the late Leland Y. Hauslein, Jr. She was predeceased by siblings Lorraine Reuling and Estelle Case and in-laws Grace and Leland Hauslein.
Jean is survived by her children, Leland Hauslein (Christine), Susan Ware (Richard), and Craig Hauslein (Rosanna), her grandchildren David L. (Kerry), Christian P., Kevin R., Scott M., Daniel M., and Sara M, her great grandchildren Henry P. and Samuel S. as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Thursday, September 5, 2019 10:00am O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield PA 19064 and to her Funeral Service, Thursday 11:00am in the Funeral Home. Burial West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Contributions can be made in Jean's name to , https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 3, 2019