Jean Acken Landis

Jean Acken Landis, age 95, of Media, PA, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Lima Estates Retirement Home. Jean was born January 18, 1925. Wife of the late John Landis; sister of the late Barbara Boone. Survivors: Children: David (Linda) Landis, Beth (Tom) Shoemaker, Phyllis (Dan) Wakefield, Becky (Steve) Blaho and Pete (Suzi) Landis. 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Granddaughters. A private family graveside service with a memorial service at a later date. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2020
