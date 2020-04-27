|
Jean Acken Landis, age 95, of Media, PA, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Lima Estates Retirement Home. Jean was born January 18, 1925. Wife of the late John Landis; sister of the late Barbara Boone. Survivors: Children: David (Linda) Landis, Beth (Tom) Shoemaker, Phyllis (Dan) Wakefield, Becky (Steve) Blaho and Pete (Suzi) Landis. 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Granddaughters. A private family graveside service with a memorial service at a later date. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2020