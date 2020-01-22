Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home
7 Springfield Rd
Aldan, PA 19018
(610) 622-0664
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Maani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean C. (D'Alonzo) Maani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean C. (D'Alonzo) Maani Obituary
Jean C. Maani (nee D’Alonzo), 79 a longtime resident of Aldan and formerly of Glenolden, passed quietly January 21, 2020 at Fair Acres. Born in Darby at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital, she was raised in Aldan, the only child of Daniel and Mary Ethel Horter D’Alonzo. She was a graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Collingdale. Jean was an accomplished pianist, and a genuine soul unlike no other. She had a love for angels, and was beyond creative, and found enjoyment making crafts, paper dolls and her own jewelry. Her creativity was especially present in her style, she was a woman who loved her accessories and make up. She is survived by her daughters Lisa (Michael) Worth and Melissa (Judy Coletta) Maani, and granddaughters, Hope and Jamie Worth. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale. Funeral Mass 10:30am. Friends may call 9:30-10:30am. Contributions in Jean’s Memory to Friends of Fair Acres, 340 N. Middletown Rd., Lima, PA 19037. Arr by Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home, Aldan. www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -