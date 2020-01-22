|
Jean C. Maani (nee D’Alonzo), 79 a longtime resident of Aldan and formerly of Glenolden, passed quietly January 21, 2020 at Fair Acres. Born in Darby at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital, she was raised in Aldan, the only child of Daniel and Mary Ethel Horter D’Alonzo. She was a graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Collingdale. Jean was an accomplished pianist, and a genuine soul unlike no other. She had a love for angels, and was beyond creative, and found enjoyment making crafts, paper dolls and her own jewelry. Her creativity was especially present in her style, she was a woman who loved her accessories and make up. She is survived by her daughters Lisa (Michael) Worth and Melissa (Judy Coletta) Maani, and granddaughters, Hope and Jamie Worth. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale. Funeral Mass 10:30am. Friends may call 9:30-10:30am. Contributions in Jean’s Memory to Friends of Fair Acres, 340 N. Middletown Rd., Lima, PA 19037. Arr by Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home, Aldan. www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020